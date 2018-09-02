2 Goals From Paunovic Propel Columbia College Soccer to Victory

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. -- Two goals from sophomore forward Marko Paunovic lifted the Columbia College soccer team on Friday to a 4-1 victory over fellow American Midwest Conference school Williams Baptist College.

The Cougars, ranked No. 8 in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics poll, are 8-0-2 on the year and 3-0-0 in the conference.

Paunovic's goals came in the 12th and 18th minutes. Zach Oppland assisted his first goal while Inaki Suarez and Dale McCormack assisted his second.

McCormack, a freshman defender, also scored an unassisted goal in the 15th minute.

Williams Baptist junior defender Logan Austin brought the score to 3-1 with a goal in the 75th minute, but Cougars junior midfielder Antonio Ayres widened the lead to three eight minutes later.

Columbia College will play against in Batesville, Ark., Saturday against new conference member Lyon College. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Statistics: Columbia College versus Williams Baptist College