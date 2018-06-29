2 Guns Used By Infamous Bandits to Be Auctioned
JOPLIN (AP) -- Bidders will get a chance later this month to own two weapons once owned by Bonnie and Clyde.
The owners of a tommy gun and a 12-gauge 1897 Winchester shotgun that were used by the outlaw couple will put them up for auction in Kansas City on Jan. 21.
The Joplin Globe reports that the weapons were among those seized during a raid of Bonnie and Clyde's apartment in Joplin on April 13, 1933. Until recently, the guns were displayed at the Springfield Police Museum.
The guns are owned by the great-grandchildren of Mark Lairmore, a Tulsa, Okla., man who was a police detective at the time of the raid. They say their great-grandfather was given the guns by a police officer who was involved in the Joplin raid.
