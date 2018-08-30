2 homemade explosives found in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man has been charged after authorities say two homemade explosives were found in his Springfield home.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 53-year-old William Rush was charged Tuesday with two counts of unlawful possession of an explosive weapon.

A probable cause statement says that a fire marshal with the Springfield Fire Department went to Rush's home Monday afternoon after a witness reported seeing improvised explosive devices inside the residence. The statement says a search of the home was conducted and an improvised explosive device was found in plain view in the living room. Authorities say the device consisted of a containment vessel, fuse and explosives, as well as additional shrapnel attached.

Authorities say another device was found in the kitchen.

Rush is being held on $20,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if Rush has an attorney.