2 Hunters Rescued from Rising Water in SW Missouri

LICKING, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has used a new helicopter rescue technique to save two hunters stranded in high water in southern Missouri.

The patrol says a helicopter equipped with a short-haul rescue line pulled 54-year-old Keith Duckworth and 53-year-old Wayne Arling to safety Thursday in Texas County near Boiling Springs. The men are from St. Louis and one uses a wheelchair.

Duckworth was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for evaluation and treatment for exposure.

The Department of Public Safety says the patrol began training for this type of rescue a year ago. After arriving near the scene, the helicopter flew in with a rescue worker dangling from a 100-foot cord. A harness was strapped to the stranded men, who were flown out one at a time.