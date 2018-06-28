2 Illnesses Linked to Tainted Cantaloupe

JEFFERSON CITY - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has confirmed two Missouri cases of people contracting listeria from Colorado-grown cantaloupes.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services was notified Wednesday of the cases, both in southwestern Missouri.

The state agency says one of the two was a 94-year-old who has died. But the agency also says the cause of death has not been determined.



Missouri referred five listeria cases for testing by the CDC. Two were identified as a different strain than the one associated with the cantaloupe. The remaining case was being tested.

The national outbreak has been traced to a Colorado farm that recalled the tainted cantaloupes last week.

Most healthy adults can consume listeria with no ill effects. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and gastrointestinal problems.