2 injured after explosion levels Florissant home

FLORISSANT (AP) - An explosion has leveled a home in the St. Louis area and injured two people who were inside.

St. Louis media outlets reported the two people managed to escape the home and were transported to a hospital for treatment, while another person inside the home appeared to be uninjured. The conditions of the two taken to the hospital are unknown as of Monday morning.

Jason Hoevelmann, battalion chief for the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, said crews responded to a report of an explosion around 2 p.m. Sunday and found a home engulfed in flames. Hoevelmann referred to the explosion as a "pancake explosion" because the top of the home fell straight down on top of itself.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation as of Monday morning.