2 injured in shooting near Olympic Blvd in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Danbury Court in Columbia.

Officer Latisha Stroer with Columbia Police Department confirmed two male victims were injured. One sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, and was transported via ambulance to the hospital. The other was transported in a personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A CPD media release stated that officers found multiple shell casings along Olympic Boulevard from Clark Lane to Danbury Court.

Police currently have no suspect information.