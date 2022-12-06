HARRISONVILLE — Two inmates escaped from the jail at the Cass County Sheriff's Office Monday evening, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. Cass County Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service believe the individuals left the area at the time and are conducting an investigation to locate them.
Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, was being held for possession of dangerous drugs, and Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, was being held for money laundering charges. Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and Sparks is from Kansas City.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information regarding these individuals to call the sheriff's office at (816) 380-5200, or call 911.
The sheriff's department said Tuesday morning it would provide additional information at a later time.