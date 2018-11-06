2 Jefferson Co. Deputies Shot, Hospitalized

CEDAR HILL (AP) - Two deputies from Jefferson County in suburban St. Louis are recovering after being shot in what police describe as an ambush attack.

Sheriff Glenn Boyer says deputies were sent late Thursday to a home in Cedar Hill after a 911 hang-up call, and 40-year-old Shawn Nims ran from the home.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, deputies returned to search for Nims, wanted on a felony warrant. That's when shots were fired at the deputies, who returned fire. It wasn't known if Nims was struck, but he ran away.

Twenty-two-year-old deputy Nina Osia was shot in the left leg, and 43-year-old deputy Michael Toombs was struck in the left arm or shoulder. Both were hospitalized briefly, then released.

Boyer says Nims remains on the loose, and is considered armed and dangerous.