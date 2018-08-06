2 Joplin manufacturers lead battery development industry

10 hours 33 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 7:50:00 AM CDT August 06, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — Two Joplin companies are at the forefront of the country's battery development industry.

A new company, ZAF Energy Systems, is joining longtime local manufacturer, EaglePicher Technologies, in transforming how batteries are made and used, the Joplin Globe reported .

ZAF Energy is working on replacing traditional lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries with a nickel-zinc makeup. The company announced last month that it was awarded a $600,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. ZAF Energy plans to use the funding to expand production at its Joplin plant.

"This award will help us meet our goal of substantially increasing our production capacity, thus enabling us to keep pace with growing demand for our battery technology," said ZAF CEO Randy Moore. "We have demand now for over 1 million batteries in what we call soft backlog, meaning that customers have told us that when the manufacturing capacity is available; that's the quantity they will order."

EaglePicher has built batteries that power satellites and spacecraft into the cosmos since 1958. The company's product is currently helping power two of NASA's highest-profile space projects, the Orion and Osiris-Rex.

The type of batteries required by spacecraft can take up to a year to assemble, said Ron Nowlin, the company's vice president and general manager of aerospace systems.

"We provide battery power for over 500 satellites, the international space station (and) the Hubble telescope," he said. "So we've been in space for a long time, and this will ensure that we'll be in space for a long time in the future as well."

NASA aims to make Orion become the first vessel to carry humans to Mars after 2030. The craft has completed one test flight so far, and another trip around the moon is scheduled.

"We make the battery that goes in (Orion)," Nowlin said. "It's a lithium-ion battery. It's 120 volts and 30 amp-hours, and for each mission, they will use four of those."

Osiris-Rex is a little under two years into a journey to an asteroid to sample and study its material makeup. The mission is scheduled to complete at the end of 2023.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a minor; other charges
Columbia man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a minor; other charges
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to sex trafficking a minor and illegal sexual activity. Kenneth... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Mayor meets with property owners and police after second downtown shooting
Mayor meets with property owners and police after second downtown shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece met with city leaders following back-to-back shootings on Broadway in downtown Columbia these past... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 3:38:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Website ranks Rock Bridge in Missouri's top ten high schools
Website ranks Rock Bridge in Missouri's top ten high schools
COLUMBIA - A website dedicated to providing information about communities to people considering moving there ranked Rock Bridge in its... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Camden County man charged with hate crime following bar fight
Camden County man charged with hate crime following bar fight
CAMDENTON - Camden County prosecutor Heather Miller filed charges Monday against a man accused of assaulting three men at a... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 2:39:14 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

CPS makes changes to bus route for construction on Route Z
CPS makes changes to bus route for construction on Route Z
COLUMBIA - Some bus routes for Columbia Public Schools will change for the month of August. MoDOT closed Route Z... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

New interactive map shows accessible family restrooms in Missouri
New interactive map shows accessible family restrooms in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Missouri Disability Empowerment, MoDE, launched a new online map Monday that could help many in Missouri. The... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 2:19:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

NFL's first male dancers will hit the sidelines this season
NFL's first male dancers will hit the sidelines this season
NFL fans will see history made this season, and it has nothing to do with what goes on between the... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 12:56:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

One injured in early morning Eldon shooting
One injured in early morning Eldon shooting
ELDON - Police identified the man they arrested early Monday after a shooting as Shane Brown. The shooting happened... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 12:45:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Trapped sparks caused industrial fire in Mexico
Trapped sparks caused industrial fire in Mexico
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a roof fire on Industrial Drive on Friday, August 3. ... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Miller county detention officer arrested for relations with inmate
Miller county detention officer arrested for relations with inmate
MILLER COUNTY - A detention officer is in trouble after his arrest for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 10:02:00 AM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Grilling fire damages home in northeast Columbia
Grilling fire damages home in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said a grilling fire damaged a home on Friday, but no one was hurt.... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Man crashes car after falling asleep at wheel
Man crashes car after falling asleep at wheel
JEFFERSON CITY - Police said a man driving down Highway 54 in in Jefferson City crashed his truck after falling... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Missouri man sentenced for Branson love triangle killing
Missouri man sentenced for Branson love triangle killing
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than 20 years for a fatal love-triangle shooting... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 7:58:00 AM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

2 Joplin manufacturers lead battery development industry
2 Joplin manufacturers lead battery development industry
JOPLIN (AP) — Two Joplin companies are at the forefront of the country's battery development industry. A new company,... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 7:50:00 AM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Council member reacts to multiple shootings in downtown Columbia
Council member reacts to multiple shootings in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- After another shooting in downtown Columbia Saturday, August 4, one city council member said limited police resources could be... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 05 2018 Aug 5, 2018 Sunday, August 05, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT August 05, 2018 in News

Influence of organized labor gets big test in Missouri vote
Influence of organized labor gets big test in Missouri vote
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - On the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling weakening public-sector unions, labor's clout is being... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 05 2018 Aug 5, 2018 Sunday, August 05, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT August 05, 2018 in News

Old-time plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
Old-time plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
BERLIN (AP) — A vintage propeller plane plunged near-vertically into a Swiss mountain, killing all 20 people on board as... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 05 2018 Aug 5, 2018 Sunday, August 05, 2018 1:25:00 PM CDT August 05, 2018 in News

Columbia woman arrested after car sinks in river, killing 5-year-old
Columbia woman arrested after car sinks in river, killing 5-year-old
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car plunged into the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 05 2018 Aug 5, 2018 Sunday, August 05, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT August 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 92°
8pm 88°
9pm 85°
10pm 84°