2 KC Area Banks Robbed

KANSAS CITY - Robbers hit two Kansas City area banks Saturday, and one incident led to a police chase and standoff with a suspect.



The FBI says an Arvest Bank in Kansas City was robbed Saturday morning by a man who displayed a weapon and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.



The Kansas City Star reports that a second robbery occurred about a half hour later at the Enterprise Bank in Independence. Independence Police took two people into custody.



But Kansas City police say that robbery also led to a standoff in southeast Kansas City after a pursuit by Independence police and that another suspect from that robbery was barricaded in a home in southeast Kansas City. Police said they had called in a negotiator.