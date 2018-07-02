2 KC Children Suffer Lead Poisoning

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City health officials say at least two area children have lead poisoning from a contaminated cosmetic product commonly used in Myanmar.

The Kansas City Star reports the product, which is called Thanakha, and is also spelled "thanaka" or "tanaka," is a yellowish paste made from tree bark that is worn on the face and arms to treat acne or as a sunscreen.

The health department says the contaminated product found in Kansas City was in a silver-colored metal container with a cardboard cover featuring a woman wearing a pink dress. The label is printed in Burmese.

The health department is urging anyone who's used the product to get their blood tested for lead.