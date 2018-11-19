2 Kids Die After Pulled From Pool on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) - Officials say two young siblings reported missing on New York's Long Island have died after they were pulled from a neighbor's pool.

Suffolk County police say a 911 call came in at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to report that a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl went missing from a home in Central Islip.

Police say officers searched the neighborhood and eventually saw a shoe floating in a neighbor's uncovered aboveground pool, which had blackish water.

Officers went into the 4-foot-deep pool and discovered the unconscious bodies of Ralph Knowles and Sharon Knowles.

The fully clothed brother and sister were taken to Southside Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.