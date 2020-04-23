2 Killed in Fiery St. Louis County Wreck

BERKELEY (AP) - Two people are dead after their car flipped over and caught fire on Interstate 170 in St. Louis County.

The victims in the accident on Sunday are identified as the 27-year-old driver, Nicholas Nelson of St. Louis, and his passenger, 38-year-old Ilana Rogers Elbert of St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nelson's 2012 Chrysler 200 traveled off the left side of the road and struck a median cable and a sign before overturning, catching fire.

An off-duty St. Louis County police officer and Berkeley officers tried to put out the fire with extinguishers and tried in vain to open doors to the damaged car.