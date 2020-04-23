2 Killed in Fiery St. Louis County Wreck
BERKELEY (AP) - Two people are dead after their car flipped over and caught fire on Interstate 170 in St. Louis County.
The victims in the accident on Sunday are identified as the 27-year-old driver, Nicholas Nelson of St. Louis, and his passenger, 38-year-old Ilana Rogers Elbert of St. Louis.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nelson's 2012 Chrysler 200 traveled off the left side of the road and struck a median cable and a sign before overturning, catching fire.
An off-duty St. Louis County police officer and Berkeley officers tried to put out the fire with extinguishers and tried in vain to open doors to the damaged car.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport has revealed three proposed designs for the new airport terminal. Renderings of the design... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday they will not be holding in-person summer school this year due to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new stay-at-home order, which has been issued by Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and... More >>
in
FULTON - In early March, Fulton Medical Center (FMC) installed a system to begin producing a disinfectant solution. Now, FMC... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Cornell Craig-Baker,... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - There are now 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, Mo., nearly double the number of cases from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission appointed Bill Flores as the new Director of Resource Management beginning May 4. ... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Essential workers have a lot on their plates, going in to work day-in and day-out, but now one... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Missouri is set to receive nearly $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing, tracing, and containment capabilities as part... More >>
in
CALLOWAY COUNTY - Dairy farmers across the country are facing low demand for milk, with many usual buyers not needing... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Many people are struggling with the threat of COVID-19. There's the fear of the virus, concerns about the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Missouri National Guard members will assist at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis later this week.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri was one of three states added to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's online food stamps pilot... More >>
in
Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Older adults with COVID-19 , the illness caused by the coronavirus, have several "atypical" symptoms, complicating efforts to... More >>
in
MARSHALL - As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in a few urban areas across Missouri slows,... More >>
in