2 Killed in Platte County Dump Truck Traffic Crash

DEARBORN - Two people have been killed in a dump truck crash that closed a portion of Interstate 29 north of Kansas City for hours.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Saturday afternoon near Dearborn in Platte County. Afterward, the northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about four hours as Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated. Traffic also backed up in southbound lanes.

The Star said both victims were in the truck. It ended up off of the road upside down.