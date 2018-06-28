2 killed in shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two men have been killed in a violent St. Louis neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victims were shot just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The men's deaths bring the number of homicides to nine this year in the Kingsway West neighborhood in the northern part of the city. No other details about the killings were immediately released, including the names of the victims. Homicide detectives are investigating.