2 killed in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for suspects after two people were killed in an apartment on the city's west side.

Names of the victims have not been released. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were both shot in the head.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment building. Police say the suspects drove away in a dark-colored Dodge Magnum.