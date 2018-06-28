2 Killed in St. Louis When Motorcycle Collides with Car

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people are dead after their motorcycle collided with a car in St. Louis County near the Interstate 44 overpass and Big Bend Road.



Police described the victims as a man and women in their 40s or 50s who were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle around noon Thursday when they collided with a car driven by a man in his 70s.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man driving the car was making a left turn when the accident occurred.



The motorcyclists were taken to a nearby hospital, where they died. The car's driver was not injured.



No citations or charges have been issued. The names of the victims were not released Thursday evening pending notification of family members.