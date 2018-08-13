2 Killed in SW Mo. Helicopter Crash

SPRINGFIELD - Two people have died in a helicopter crash in southwest Missouri.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed late Friday night in southwest Missouri after taking off from the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland. FAA regional spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory says both people on board died in the crash. She says the wreckage was found early Saturday.



The identities of the victims have not been released.



The helicopter was registered to Lucas Oil, which declined comment Saturday.