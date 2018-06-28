2 lawmakers, vastly different Confederate monument proposals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two Missouri lawmakers have introduced vastly different measures aimed at addressing concerns over Confederate monuments.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on one side, Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis has introduced a bill that would require Missouri's Confederate statues and plaques to be moved to a state park in Higginsville. It would also ban the sale or display of Confederate flags on state property.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Warren Love of Osceola has filed a bill that would create a review process requiring the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation to hold a public hearing on any potential changes before any war monument could be removed or renamed.