2 men accused of bomb plot during Ferguson protests

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis men accused of planning to bomb protests in Ferguson, Missouri, have been indicted on federal charges.

A federal indictment released Thursday charges Olajuwon Davis and Brandon Orlando Baldwin with several counts, including conspiracy to use explosives and making false written statements while buying firearms. Both men are 22.

Baldwin's attorney declined comment. Davis' attorney didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The indictment says the men were arrested in November, about a week before prosecutors announced they wouldn't charge the white Ferguson police officer who last summer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed. The announcement, like Brown's death, sparked widespread protests.

The alleged bombing plot resulted in no explosions. The indictment doesn't indicate any intended targets.

A spokesman for the Justice Department declined comment.