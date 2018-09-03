2 men accused of racial slurs, throwing eggs at black woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are charged with assault motivated by discrimination for allegedly throwing eggs and shouting racial slurs at a black woman at a St. Louis bus stop.
Both suspects, Jesse Reed and David Ragain, are 30 and live in Jefferson County. Both are jailed on $20,000 bond.
Police say the incident happened Friday night when the men shouted racial slurs and threw eggs at a woman waiting for a bus on South Grand Boulevard, near Chippewa Street. Charging documents say other African-Americans waiting at bus stops along the same route also reported being struck by eggs Friday night.
Police say video surveillance footage and license plate scanners led to the white minivan occupied by Ragain and Reed.
