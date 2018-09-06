2 Men Charged in Boston Bomb Case Waive Bail

BOSTON (AP) - A third college friend of one of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects is being held pending a detention and probable cause hearing.

Robel Phillipos is charged with making false statements to federal investigators. He appeared Wednesday in court, where a hearing was scheduled for Monday.

Two other friends of bombing suspect waived bail during their court appearances Wednesday.

Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev are charged with conspiring to obstruct justice. Their next hearing is scheduled for May 14.

An FBI affidavit says the three men removed Tsarnaev's backpack containing fireworks emptied of gunpowder from his dorm room at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth three days after the bombing.