2 men found dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting near downtown St. Louis.

Police say one man was found in the street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and the other was inside a car that had crashed into a concrete barrier. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

St. Louis had 188 killings last year, the highest total in two decades, but the city had no killings in 2016 until a man was fatally shot Friday night.