2 men in custody in connection with 2004 homicide

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) — Fourteen years after an eastern Missouri man was shot to death, two men are now in custody in connection with the crime.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says in a news release that the 57- and 36-year-old suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the 2004 death of Byron Owens.

Owens was shot five times and killed near Truxton, a small town about 70 miles northwest of St. Louis.

It wasn't immediately clear if the men have been formally charged. Online court records showed no charges.

Sheriff John Cottle asked a detective last year to examine the cold case, an investigation that led to the arrests.