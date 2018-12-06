2 men in custody in connection with 2004 homicide
TROY (AP) — Fourteen years after an eastern Missouri man was shot to death, two men are now in custody in connection with the crime.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says in a news release that the 57- and 36-year-old suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the 2004 death of Byron Owens.
Owens was shot five times and killed near Truxton, a small town about 70 miles northwest of St. Louis.
It wasn't immediately clear if the men have been formally charged. Online court records showed no charges.
Sheriff John Cottle asked a detective last year to examine the cold case, an investigation that led to the arrests.
More News
Grid
List
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield’s police agreement with Holts Summit’s Police Department is weeks away from expiring, and as of... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The wrongful death lawsuit in the Kenneth Suttner case has been moved to Boone County. Suttner's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia earned a perfect score and an all-star rating for the second year in a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Students on Lincoln University's campus can now take a "Spin" on scooters that landed on campus. Demarco... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a patient stole an ambulance from a St. Louis hospital. KSDK-TV... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Supplies like salt are dwindling as the first snow started earlier this year than last. Moberly has... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Three state legislators have resigned within the last week, days before new rules about becoming lobbyists took... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone in Jefferson City dropped a rare gold coin in one of the Salvation Army's Red Kettles,... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring late former President George H.W. Bush (all times local): 6:05 p.m.... More >>
in
MEXICO - Police responded to vehicle break ins and several robberies on Dec. 04. The Mexico Public Safety Department... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- An event Wednesday afternoon will discuss the current state of American healthcare and will present a plan on how... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council is looking to change the city’s recycling methods, specifically at a new way to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri lawmakers have resigned before a new constitutional amendment takes effect forcing lawmakers to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Board of Curators voted unanimously for a contract extension and a pay raise for head football... More >>
in
DIXON - The Dixon City Police Department has identified two persons of interest following a bomb threat at the Dixon... More >>
in
ROLLA - The Rolla Police Department and Phelps County Sheriff's office are asking for the public's help locating murder suspects... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - St. Sen. Denny Hoskins pre-filed Senate bill 45 in efforts to expand Missouri's current insurance mandate. Right... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Highly anticipated Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant announced he will play his last season of college football for... More >>
in