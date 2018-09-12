2 Men Indicted in Fire at Landmark KC Restaurant

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Prosecutors have indicted two more men in an arson fire at a landmark downtown Kansas City steakhouse.



Prosecutors say the two men, 56-year-old Vincent Pisciotta and 45-year-old Mark A. Sorrentino, both of Kansas City, are charged with conspiracy, arson and mail fraud in the 2008 fire at the Hereford House.



The Kansas City Star reports that both men made initial court appearances Wednesday and were held in custody pending a bond hearing Friday.



The restaurant's co-partner, Rodney J. Anderson, was indicted last year. Prosecutors allege he planned the Oct. 20, 2008, fire because he was having financial problems.



The restaurant opened in 1957 and was a favorite for generations of Kansas City diners.