2 men once detained at Missouri lockup sue over conditions

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two men once detained at the Jackson County jail are separately suing over the lockup's conditions they say included sewage issues.

The Kansas City Star reports one federal lawsuit Wednesday by Joshua Riechmann alleges his jail cell stunk like a sewer. He alleges that when inmates in adjoining cells flushed, urine and human excrement at times backed up into Riechmann's toilet.

Another federal lawsuit last month by Nicholas Ayers alleges he had to lug water to his second-floor cell to get his toilet to flush. He says he was injured when he fell carrying a plastic trash can full of water.

A county spokesman says the detention center has roughly 1,000 toilets and hundreds of showers and sinks, making leaks and clogs routine.