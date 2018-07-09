2 men plead guilty in fatal St. Louis bar shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men charged in a fatal shooting during a robbery at a St. Louis bar frequented by police officers have pleaded guilty in the case.

Twenty-one-year-old Derreaun Davis and 30-year-old Corey Wade both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and 31 other charges on Monday. Prosecutors dropped first-degree murder charges.

Authorities say Davis, Wade and another man attempted to rob Pooh's Corner on Dec. 2, 2014, in the Carondelet neighborhood. Sixty-three-year-old Diana Lawrence was struck in the head and died the next day. Two male customers were injured.

A 65-year-old former St. Louis police officer, who worked for the department in the 1970s, was shot in the thigh during the altercation. He returned fire, striking Davis in the shoulder and Wade in the eye.

Wade and Davis will be sentenced at a later date.