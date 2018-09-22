2 men pose as police, invade Missouri home

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Missouri's Greene County are searching for two men they say impersonated law enforcement officers during a home invasion.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the home happened in the southwestern section of the county.

Sheriff's officials say occupants of the home reported that two men knocked on the door and identified themselves as law enforcement officers to gain entry.

Investigators say that once inside the home, the suspects demanded cash and fled with electronics and a firearm.

None of the occupants were injured.

There was no immediate word on any charges Thursday evening.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com