2 men sentenced in shooting of St. Louis police sergeant
ST. LOUIS — Two men convicted in a 2015 drive-by shooting of a St. Louis police sergeant have been sentenced to prison.
Twenty-six-year-old Dale Wolford was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the July 2015 attack on Sgt. Charles Lowe. And 30-year-old Edward Davis was sentenced in a separate hearing to 25 years in prison.
The AP reports Wolford was convicted of shooting Lowe. Davis drove the car the men were in when Wolford jumped out and shot Lowe, who was working an overnight security job but was wearing his uniform.
Police said the shooting was an unprovoked ambush on Lowe, who was shot while sitting in his personal car. He returned to duty about three months after the shooting.
