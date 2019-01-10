2 men sue after being ticketed for feeding the homeless

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are suing after they were ticketed in St. Louis for feeding bologna sandwiches to the homeless.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Freedom Center of Missouri filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court on behalf of the Rev. Ray Redlich and Christopher Ohnimus. The men were giving away sandwiches from a cooler on Halloween when police issued them city court summonses.

A city ordinance bars food prepared in a private home from being offered to the public. Anyone handing out food also must obtain a food service establishment permit.

The city counselor later dropped the case.

The suit seeks a judge's order that would block enforcement the ordinance against people who feed the homeless. Redlich and Ohnimus say they don't have the resources to comply with the ordinance.