$2 million awarded to Missouri man wrongfully sent to prison

TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri sheriff's department has reached a $2 million settlement with a man who spent more than three years in prison for his wife's killing before the conviction was overturned.

Russell Faria's lawyers told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Monday that an insurance company has agreed pay the money. Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria of Lincoln County was killed in 2011.

Russell Faria was sentenced to life in prison even as he alleged that the crime was actually committed by his wife's friend, Pamela Hupp. His conviction was overturned in 2013. Hupp is now in prison for a 2016 killing.