$2 Million Powerball Winner Bought in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Lottery officials say someone is holding a lottery ticket worth $2 million.

The Powerball ticket was purchased for the Wednesday drawing at a Schnucks store in St. Louis County. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers. That is normally worth $1 million but an option added last year known as "Power Play" doubles the prize. It is the first time a Missouri player has won the $2 million prize.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 11, 31 and 44. The holder is urged to sign the back of the ticket and take it to a Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield or Kansas City. The winner has until June 2 to claim the prize.