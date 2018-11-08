2 Missouri Congressional Candidates Support Term Limits

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Republicans competing for a U.S. House seat in the St. Louis area have signaled their support for federal term limits.



Ann Wagner and Ed Martin are seeking the GOP nomination to succeed Congressman Todd Akin, who's leaving the U.S. House to run for Senate.



On Monday, Martin and Wagner both said they would support limiting members of the U.S. House to three, two-year terms and members of the Senate to two terms of six years each.



Wagner says voters prefer citizen-legislators over people who make a career of holding elected office.



Martin says officials too often lose touch and can be corrupted by their power after long tenures in Congress.