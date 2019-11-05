2 Missouri judges stop marrying after gay marriage legalized
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - At least two Missouri judges are opting to not marry any couples following the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing marriage between same-sex couples.
Associate circuit judges Larry Winfrey and Steve Jackson of the southern Missouri county of Laclede said they won't be marrying anyone.
Codes guiding judicial conduct in the state prohibit judges from discriminating in whom they marry. That means if judges don't want to marry same-sex couples, they can't marry opposite-sex couples, either.
Winfrey and Jackson say they don't want to be caught up in the "dissention" the Supreme Court decision created.
More News
Grid
List
VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to raping an unconscious teen in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge heard statements Monday in the first day of a custody hearing for the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an armed robbery in West Columbia Monday night. Columbia Police Department told KOMU 8... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's top tourism official is out of a job, days after a complaint accused him... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Not long after Lion's Choice announced Monday afternoon that it would have new concession locations this upcoming... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE — Voters will be asked if the City of Hallsville should sell their sewer system in November's Special Election... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two propositions on the special election ballot Tuesday could increase sales taxes in Callaway County. If... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Saturday for failing to register as a sex offender. According to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Nearly a dozen Missouri state lawmakers have wrapped up a new challenge designed to help them better... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office patrol and investigation efforts led to six felony arrests for burglary,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri police and prosecutors on Monday disagreed over how to curb gun violence in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Monday, Nov. 4, concerning information of a sexual misconduct. According to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City spokesman Steve Sapp, police Chief Geoff Jones and Maj. Tom Reddin of Boone County Sheriff's Department... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Royals have declined their half of Alex Gordon's $23 million mutual option for 2020, allowing... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly obtained records show that the Missouri attorney general is investigating whether the longtime former top... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Council will be hearing from a local Columbia man on a temporary city wide ban of flavored... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge's parents are going to court Monday afternoon after filing to intervene in a... More >>
in