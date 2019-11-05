2 Missouri judges stop marrying after gay marriage legalized

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:44:29 PM CDT July 09, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - At least two Missouri judges are opting to not marry any couples following the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing marriage between same-sex couples.

Associate circuit judges Larry Winfrey and Steve Jackson of the southern Missouri county of Laclede said they won't be marrying anyone.

Codes guiding judicial conduct in the state prohibit judges from discriminating in whom they marry. That means if judges don't want to marry same-sex couples, they can't marry opposite-sex couples, either.

Winfrey and Jackson say they don't want to be caught up in the "dissention" the Supreme Court decision created.

