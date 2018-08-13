2 Missouri postal workers indicted in separate federal cases

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors have accused one Missouri postal worker of dumping mail and another of embezzlement.

The U.S. attorney's office announced indictments Thursday against 54-year-old David Thompson, of Warrensburg, and 24-year-old Jacob Crisp, formerly of Kansas City. It wasn't immediately clear if the men had attorneys.

Thompson is accused of stealing at least 20,000 pieces of mail. Prosecutors allege that he threw the mail into a trash bin or kept it in his house and personal vehicle. The indictment said a hidden camera captured Thompson not delivering some mail and drinking five to eight beers daily while on his route in December 2013 and January 2014.

Prosecutors allege that Crisp embezzled money while working at the front counter of a post office. He is charged with misappropriating federal postal funds.