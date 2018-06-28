2 Missouri residents accused of accosting Somali woman

NOEL (AP) — Two Missouri residents have a preliminary hearing scheduled on charges accusing them of assaulting a 19-year-old Somali woman.

McDonald County Prosecutor Bill Dobbs says 34-year-old Michael R. Miller and 28-year-old Ashli M. Helmuth are accused of accosting the woman as she left a Noel park on Oct. 3.

The Joplin Globe reports the confrontation involved racial slurs, and that Helmuth's accused of shoving and hitting the woman. Dobbs says Miller's also accused of firing a pistol in the woman's general direction and pointing a gun at her head and threatening her.

Dobbs says Miller and Helmuth were charged Oct. 4 with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Miller's lawyer didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday. Helmuth's lawyer declined comment.