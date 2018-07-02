2 Missouri Swimming Beaches Closed

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Swimming beaches at the Lake of the

Ozarks and Lake Wappapello will remain closed.



The state Department of Natural Resources says Grand Glaize Beach at Lake of the Ozarks would be closed because water samples found high levels of E. coli bacteria. A second beach at the Lake of the Ozarks in Kaiser is open.



The beach at Lake Wappapello State Park in southeastern Missouri was to remain closed because of flooding.