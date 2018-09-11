2 Mo./Kan. Border Universities Seek Law Students

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Kansas are competing for law school students.

Missouri-Kansas City's law school has provided in-state undergraduate tuition for most Kansas residents for four years. Now, the KU School of Law is responding.

The Kansas school will use a new scholarship program to allow residents of 11 Missouri counties to pay the equivalent of in-state tuition - $19,623 a year instead of $33,067 for out-of-state students.

Missouri-Kansas City's law school does not formally waive out-of-state tuition but nearly all of those students get in-state tuition rates.

The competition is partly because fewer students are enrolling in law schools. The Kansas City Star reports 68 percent of schools accredited by the American Bar Association reported lower first-year enrollment in 2013.