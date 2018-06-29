2 Mo. Men Charged with Attempting to Entice Girl

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities say two men stationed at Fort Leonard Wood are charged with attempting to lure a 12-year-old girl into a vehicle while asking for sexual favors.

Thirty-four-year-old Mohammed Mahmoud Omar Mefleh of St. Roberts and 31-year-old Antoine Chela of Waynesville are jailed in Pulaski County on $200,000 bond on charges of harassment and enticement. No attorney is listed for either man in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the girl told authorities she was playing with a sibling in a yard Friday afternoon when the men approached on several occasions. A release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department says the men are temporarily stationed at Fort Leonard Wood for military training purposes.