2 More Added to List of Joplin Tornado Deaths

JOPLIN - The death toll from Joplin's May 22 tornado is up to 162 after Jasper County's coroner added two more people to the list.

The Joplin Globe reports coroner Rob Chappel added 91-year-old Dorothy Johnston and 68-year-old Ronnie Holloway, both of Joplin, to the list on Wednesday.

Johnston died Sunday at a Carthage nursing home where she was suffering from a brain injury sustained in the storm.

Holloway died Aug. 15 at a nursing home in Carthage. He suffered a spinal injury when a wall fell on him and another person.

Chappel says the tornado shortened Holloway's life by several years.

The tornado damaged or destroyed about 8,000 homes and business. The Missouri insurance department says more than $1 billion in payments had been made as of Sept. 1.