2 more cases of deadly deer disease reported in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two more cases of a deadly deer disease have been found in Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Conservation on Monday reported that a Macon County adult buck and an adult doe in Adair County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
That brings the total free-ranging deer that have tested positive for the disease this hunting season to 15.
Eleven captive deer on farms have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
The disease first was found in a private hunting reserve in 2010. Missouri officials in October toughened regulations for deer ranches and preserves to stop the disease's spread.
