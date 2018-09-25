2 more municipalities join drug monitoring effort

1 year 4 days 21 hours ago Wednesday, September 20 2017 Sep 20, 2017 Wednesday, September 20, 2017 12:28:46 PM CDT September 20, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN — Joplin and one of the counties surrounding the southwest Missouri city have joined a prescription drug monitoring program that municipalities across the state have banded together to create.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Joplin City Council voted Monday and the Jasper County Commission on Tuesday to join the effort to fight opioid addiction.

The program was created when Missouri was only state without a monitoring program. Gov. Eric Greitens created a statewide program in July through an executive order. But his program focuses on analyzing prescription data to target what he describes as "pill mills."

The program Joplin and Jasper County are joining gives doctors a chance to look at what patients have been prescribed before writing new prescriptions. More than 40 other counties and jurisdictions are participating.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City building continues to collapse, city wants action
Jefferson City building continues to collapse, city wants action
JEFFERSON CITY - A historic building in Jefferson City continues to collapse, with another piece breaking off Monday morning. ... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Plaintiff in Missouri voter ID trial presents witness and expert testimony
Plaintiff in Missouri voter ID trial presents witness and expert testimony
JEFFERSON CITY - The plaintiff in the Missouri voter ID case presented a witness and expert Tuesday who said the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 2:25:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Teen convicted in connection to 2016 homicide, murder charge dropped
Teen convicted in connection to 2016 homicide, murder charge dropped
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty in connection with a 2016 homicide on Claudell Lane, but prosecutors dropped a murder... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Callaway County woman convicted of husband's murder dies in prison
Callaway County woman convicted of husband's murder dies in prison
CHILICOTHE - A Holts Summit woman convicted of murdering her husband died in prison, according to an obituary published by... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:36:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Trump emphasizes US accomplishments in UN speech
Trump emphasizes US accomplishments in UN speech
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump stepped up to the iconic dais at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday on... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:17:14 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits
Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says state tax credits for low-income housing won't be issued until... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

German abuse survivors say Church's $5,900 'recognition fee' is not justice
German abuse survivors say Church's $5,900 'recognition fee' is not justice
(CNN) -- Matthias Katsch says he was 13 years old when a priest at his Jesuit school in Berlin first... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:29:43 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Maries County K-9 unit finds large amount of drugs during traffic stop
Maries County K-9 unit finds large amount of drugs during traffic stop
MARIES COUNTY - A K-9 unit found a large amount of drugs in a truck caught speeding in Vichy, the... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:35:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Army veteran receives "gift of transportation" to develop art business
Army veteran receives "gift of transportation" to develop art business
COLUMBIA - 'Welcome Home' and 'Cars4Heroes' gave a new car to an Army veteran who now makes a living out... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival switching it up this year
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival switching it up this year
COLUMBIA - In the past the the Roots N Blues N BBQ festival has consisted of three days of music,... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 7:32:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

JEFFTRAN holding open house to discuss proposed changes
JEFFTRAN holding open house to discuss proposed changes
COLUMBIA - JEFFTRAN will host an open house Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to the city’s existing bus routes. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 2:03:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Instagram co-founders resign from social media company
Instagram co-founders resign from social media company
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The co-founders of Instagram are resigning their positions with the social media company without explanation. ... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 11:02:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Loved ones mourn the loss of MU student
Loved ones mourn the loss of MU student
COLUMBIA - Friends and loved ones of MU student Perri A. Jones mourned the loss of Jones at a vigil... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 8:14:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
JEFFERSON CITY - More church volunteers are heading to North Carolina Monday night to help communities deal with Hurricane Florence.... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won't reconsider a ruling allowing voters to decide on a ballot measure... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:33:41 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
MILLER COUNTY - Officials say they arrested a suspect in Chicago for the June murder of Tyler J. Worthington. ... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is defending his lawsuit against the operators of a duck boat... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:30:25 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
BOONVILLE - Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline, according to a Facebook post Monday morning. Boonville... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 80°
5pm 78°
6pm 76°
7pm 73°