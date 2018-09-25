2 more municipalities join drug monitoring effort

JOPLIN — Joplin and one of the counties surrounding the southwest Missouri city have joined a prescription drug monitoring program that municipalities across the state have banded together to create.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Joplin City Council voted Monday and the Jasper County Commission on Tuesday to join the effort to fight opioid addiction.

The program was created when Missouri was only state without a monitoring program. Gov. Eric Greitens created a statewide program in July through an executive order. But his program focuses on analyzing prescription data to target what he describes as "pill mills."

The program Joplin and Jasper County are joining gives doctors a chance to look at what patients have been prescribed before writing new prescriptions. More than 40 other counties and jurisdictions are participating.