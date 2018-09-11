2 more suspects identified in Missouri grain bin explosion

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Two more suspects have been charged in an explosion of a northern Missouri grain bin.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Daniels and 44-year-old Barbara J. Daniels were charged Friday with knowingly burning or exploding, first-degree property damage and two counts of first-degree child endangerment. No attorneys are listed for either of them in online court records.

The charges were filed two days after another suspect was charged in the case.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the Dec. 26 explosion in a field just north of the Livingston-Carroll county line tossed debris in a 200-yard radius. Some debris was thrown against an adjacent barn.

No one was hurt. But the probable cause statement in one of the cases says the explosion created a "substantial risk" for two teenagers who were there.