2 Motorcyclists Die in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say two motorcyclists have died over the weekend while a gathering of stunt riders was underway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Justin Rohe of St. Charles ran a red light early Saturday in St. Charles County and was struck by another vehicle.

Trooper Juston Wheetley says Rohe wasn't involved directly in the annual "Ride of the Century" gathering sponsored by a St. Louis stunt team known as Streetfighterz when he died. But he says Rohe was an event participant and had attended a news conference Wednesday supporting the ride.

St. Louis police say the second cyclist, 32-year-old Michael Evans, died that night after clipping an unmarked police car while speeding. Police spokesman Schron Jackson says officers believe Evans was in St. Louis as part of the event.