2 of 3 people found dead in burned St. Louis home were shot

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two of three people found dead in a burned St. Louis home had been shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bodies of 56-year-old Melvin Thomas, 31-year-old Marquita Jones and their 6-month-old daughter, Madison Thomas, were found early Sunday. Police said Monday that the adults were shot but the baby wasn't.

Police Chief Sam Dotson said an accelerant was used to fuel the fire. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.