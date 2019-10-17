2 officers shot in St. Louis; both expected to recover

UPDATE:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people suspected of wounding two St. Louis police officers in an attack that also left a woman in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Acting Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole said Friday evening that the third victim was in her home directly behind the officers when they were attacked. Police say she is 24 and in critical condition.

A 35-year-old male officer and 32-year-old female officer were treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds to their legs and hands and facial wounds caused by shrapnel.

O'Toole says the suspects are 22 and 24 years old and have criminal records. He didn't provide further details.

The officers are members of a unit that investigates gang crimes and were attacked while patrolling in their car.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis police officers are hospitalized in stable condition but expected to recover after a shooting near downtown.

Both officers — a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — are being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds to their legs and hands, and facial wounds caused by shrapnel.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says police are searching for two suspects.

The officers are part of the department's unit that investigates gang crime. Around 1:45 p.m. Friday they saw a person they wanted to speak with. But O'Toole says the suspect fired at the officers with a high-caliber assault weapon before they could get out of their car.

O'Toole and Mayor Lyda Krewson were joined by several dozen officers at the hospital. Krewson called the officers' actions "courageous."