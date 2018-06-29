2 Officers, Suspect Shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis police officers are hospitalized after they were shot while responding to a call.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in the Baden neighborhood. Police spokesman David Marzullo says a male officer was shot in the leg and a female officer in the foot.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says the officers were talking at the hospital and appeared to be in good spirits.

A man suspected in the shootings was shot by officers several times and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The officers were responding to an alarm sounding at a boarded-up house. Police say the suspect opened fire without warning and the officers returned fire.

Police found a gun and narcotics at the scene.