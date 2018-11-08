2 People Die after Fleeing Driver Crashes in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Two Kansas City, Mo., residents died when a vehicle fleeing from police crashed and caught fire in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says five other people were thrown from the vehicle in the accident early Sunday in Kansas City, Kan.

The patrol identified the dead as Alexis Medina and Karla Robledo, both 18. The patrol says Medina was driving the sport utility vehicle. The five other teens, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were taken to hospitals.

The chase began when Roeland Park police tried to stop the vehicle early Sunday because it was being driven suspiciously. The driver lost control near an entrance to Interstate 35 and crashed into a pillar under the highway.

The occupants were ejected, and the vehicle caught fire and burned.