2 people fatally shot, third wounded in southern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say two people have been fatally shot and a third has been wounded in southern Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers found a man and a woman dead and a vehicle in a ditch Monday night while responding to reports of an injury crash. Police found the surviving gunshot victim a couple blocks away, and he was taken to a hospital.

The names of the victims were immediately released. Police say they don't have any suspect description.